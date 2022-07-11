Sunderland, QPR among sides in the race for Tottenham Hotspur talent

Sunderland, QPR and Preston North End are in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, as per Sunday World.

Parrott, 20, spent last season on loan at MK Dons.

Playing in League One, Parrott featured in 41 league games, scoring eight goals and assisting seven.

Before this, the Irish international struggled for form for both Millwall and Ipswich Town across both the second and third tier of English football.

Antonio Conte’s summer at Spurs has been very proactive. They’ve added five players to their ranks, and with a hugely talented front line, Parrott may well struggle to earn consistent minutes next season.

Now, Sunday World are reporting that Sunderland, QPR and Preston North End are interested in acquiring Parrott’s services this season.

In need of regular minutes…

Parrott needs consistent game time in order to develop and reach his potential.

All three of the interested sides have different goals to achieve next year. They could all do with another striker and they all offer their own unique benefits to Parrott.

QPR will offer him the chance to remain in London, Ryan Lowe’s side will be hoping to make strides towards the top six and Sunderland currently have just one striker at the club.

The report states a decision on Parrott’s future will be made imminently and that will be promising for the interested sides.

The Championship season begins in less than three weeks and if any of the three sides linked could strike a deal they would be landing an exciting forward for the campaign.

It will be interesting to see where Parrott’s preferred destination is. But one thing is certain, he needs a statement season to have a chance of reaching a strong Conte squad whose expectations are ever-growing.