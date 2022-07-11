Stockport County striker set to make permanent League One move

Stockport County have enjoyed a successful window to date as they gear up for life back in the Football League.

Fraser Horsfall, Callum Camps, Kyle Wootton, Joe Lewis, Akil Wright and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans have all signed permanently while Vitezslav Jaros has arrived on loan from Liverpool.

Now though, it has emerged that the Hatters are now set to see a player head for the exit door.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that striker Quigley is set to make a permanent move to League One side Morecambe.

The 29-year-old only linked up with the Hatters last summer. He arrived from League Two outfit Barrow and went on to score nine goals in 34 outings for the Edgeley Park side, but a new start now awaits ahead of the new season.

A welcome addition…

Derek Adams will be hoping Quigley’s proposed move to Morecambe will ease the burden on the shoulders of Cole Stockton.

The Shrimps talisman was pivotal in their survival fight last season and, should he stay, will surely have an important role to play in the new campaign too. However, it will be hoped that a deal for Quigley will add some much-needed goal threat to the ranks.

He has only played nine times in League One before but has a decent record of 14 goals in 49 League Two games so will be hoping to prove he can make the jump up to the third tier after a promotion-winning campaign with Stockport County.