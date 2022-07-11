Sheffield United near signing of experienced Premier League defender

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Sheffield United are nearing the completion of a deal to bring Newcastle United centre-back Ciaran Clark on loan.

A medical is expected to take place imminently as the Irishman moves closer to departing St. James’s Park.

Ciaran Clark to have Sheffield United medical in the next 24 hours. The Newcastle defender on the verge of agreeing a season-long loan deal at Bramall Lane. Clark likely to have played his last game for #NUFC as he’s into his final year of contract #SUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 10, 2022

The 32-year-old defender is going into the final year of his contract, and the takeover of the Magpies means they will be looking to overhaul the current playing squad.

Dutch defender Sven Botman’s arrival on Tyneside means that Clark finds himself even further down the pecking order as his role in the first team has lessened recently after the appointment of Eddie Howe.

Clark has made 128 appearances for the Toon Army, scoring on 11 occasions and assisting four times.

Sheffield United have already added the promising Bosnian centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer, and the addition of the Republic of Ireland international will only bolster the Blades’ defensive ranks further.

Adding an experienced head…

A Championship title winner with the Magpies, Clark is a proven player in the second tier and will provide balance to the Blades’ defence.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to return the Yorkshire side to the Premier League after dropping out of the top division in 2021.

Tommy Doyle and Ahmedhodzic have been the Brammall Lane clubs’ only signings so far and are both on the younger side, so the boost of bringing in a battle-hardened campaigner in Clark should boost their promotion ambitions.

Clark provides the benefit of versatility as he is able to cover the centre and left of the defence, which will give Heckingbottom more options ahead of a challenging campaign, in which they will be determined to fight for promotion again.