Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland want Premier League forward

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are all keen on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Reda Khadra, according to Alan Nixon.

Khadra, 21, spent last season on loan in the Championship.

The German attacker featured in 27 second-tier games for Blackburn Rovers. He scored five goals and assisted four in all competitions for Rovers.

Prior to this, Khadra registered five goal contributions for Brighton’s U23s in the Premier League 2.

Now, Nixon is reporting that Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are among those keen on securing his services this summer.

The 21-year-old is still adapting to life in England. He joined the Seagulls back in 2020 and with a taste of Championship football already, he could be a good addition to either of the interested sides this summer.

A valuable asset…

Khadra still has a lot to learn, but he could have a big part to play at any of the three clubs linked.

Although his stats for Blackburn Rovers last season weren’t outstanding, he often showed signs of the potential he could reach. His attacking versatility would make him a valuable addition to any side, also showing he has an eye for a long shot and no fear to take on his man.

If he was able to improve on last season, Khadra could prove a great addition to the second tier next season.

Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers will all have different ambitions next year and their summer recruitment will be key to them achieving their goals. Pulling off a signing like Khadra would be a statement of intent and beating fellow Championship competition would certainly impress supporters ahead of the new season.