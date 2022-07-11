Positive update emerges on Hull City’s transfer swoop for Ghana international

Hull City finished a dismal 19th in the Championship table last season. Spurred on by that lowly finish, Tigers’ owner Acun Illicali has set about rebuilding the side.

The East Yorkshire outfit have brought in a number of players with Jean Michael Seri the highest-profile of those arrivals.

Hull City look to be building a potent squad, and adding to that potency will be 7-cap Ghana international Tetteh, according to HullLive’s Cooper.

Tetteh edges closer…

It is said that the Tigers have done something of a turnaround after a second approach for him.

Cooper states that the club ‘have agreed a deal in principle’ that will likely see Tetteh start next season as a Championship player.

This agreement comes after what Cooper says were ‘fresh negotiations’ between the player and Hull City representatives.

Tetteh has only been with current side Malatyaspor since July 2021. However, their relegation from Turkey’s Super Lig looks to have brought about a change of tack. Prior to joining Malatyaspor, Tetteh was on the books of the likes of Sparta Prague and Standard Liege.

The latest impressive addition…

There is very little to doubt that Hull City are indeed looking to build something special ahead of this season.

A coup in convincing ex-Fulham man Seri to sign on at the MKM Stadium has also seen Tobias Figueiredo snapped up from Nottingham Forest.

Links of further additions aren’t slowing either; Hull City are certainly not resting on their laurels.

However, it’s all about Tetteh and, in short, it will be a fantastic capture for the Tigers if they land the Ghana international.

His experience at some top sides, as well as 41 goals and 20 assists in 191 appearances, should see him in good stead for Championship-level football.