Portsmouth stepping up interest in recent trialist

Portsmouth are reportedly stepping up their interest in trialist Jonathan Afolabi, as per HampshireLive.

Afolabi, 22, spent last season applying his trade in Scotland.

The Irish forward scored four times and assisted three in all competitions north of the border.

The former Ireland U21 international impressed most during his time at Southampton. Afolabi contributed to 24 goals across 72 games in Saints’ academy.

Now, it is being reported that Pompey are chasing his signature after a successful trial period on the south coast.

Danny Cowley is desperate for attacking reinforcements and maybe he has finally found the right target.

What can Afolabi add?

Afolabi is still young and he has a lot to learn.

His career failed to take off after leaving Southampton and he is currently looking for a place to fulfil his potential after his departure from Celtic this summer.

He was never going to find consistent game time at the Scottish champions and Celtic have been willing to offload him for some time.

Whilst he’s never really found his feet, he could still play a big part in League One for Cowley’s squad.

Afolabi knows where the net is and at times in his career he has had no problem finding it, but he needs to find consistency.

And, across a long EFL season, his versatility could earn him that game time at Pompey.

Afolabi can be utilised on either wing as well as up-top.

Following the departures of George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien from Pompey, Afolabi would certainly fill a huge gap in Portsmouth’s squad.

The League One season begins in less than three weeks and Cowley needs to bring someone in soon. Pompey supporters will be hoping for a play-off push, and their chances will rest on their recruitment this summer.