Portsmouth player drawing League Two transfer interest

Portsmouth have received an offer for goalkeeper Alex Bass from League Two side Crawley Town, The News has reported.

Portsmouth man Bass is now in the final 12 months of his current deal at Fratton Park.

He has long looked like a solid future option for the number one shirt and has 41 first-team appearances to his name, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process. However, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Bradford City and at this moment in time, it is unknown what the future will hold for the ‘keeper.

Now though, it has emerged that Portsmouth have received an offer for the academy graduate.

The News states that League Two side Crawley Town have made their move for Bass and are now in continuing negotiations over a fee for Bass as they look to bring an end to his time on the south coast.

In need of regular playing time?

It can be a difficult life for goalkeepers who aren’t quite the number one choice.

Bass has spent much of his career at Portsmouth to date as a number two but he has shown he is more than capable at this level. Not only that, but at 24, he could go on to develop and push to play at a higher level if given the chance to make a starting spot his own.

Pompey’s number one shirt remains up for grabs this summer but amid Crawley Town‘s interest, Bass’ situation is uncertain.

The Red Devils have shown their ambition in the market already this window and a swoop for Huntingdon-born Bass would be another show of their intent ahead of the new season.