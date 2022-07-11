Portsmouth keeping tabs on out of favour Ipswich Town man

Portsmouth have identified Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott as a transfer target, a report from The News has revealed.

Ipswich Town snapped up Pigott last summer following the expiry of his contract with AFC Wimbledon.

He looked to be a smart signing too given the success he enjoyed with the Dons. However, since arriving at Portman Road, his game time has been limited, restricting him to 29 appearances. In the process, he managed three goals and two assists last season.

Now though, The News reports that the door is open for Pigott to move on this summer, and Portsmouth are keen.

It is said that while Pompey remain keen on Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop, the prospect of signing Pigott on a loan-to-buy deal is an intriguing one. Portsmouth have enquired about a possible deal for Pigott in their wide search for new options at the top of the pitch.

A smart swoop for Pompey?

It just hasn’t worked out at Portman Road for Pigott. As said before, he looked to be a clever addition, but he hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot and another season of limited game time surely won’t be an appealing prospect.

An Ipswich Town exit makes sense, and Portsmouth would be wise to look to bring Pigott to Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley is in dire need of more options at the top of the pitch and given the Maidstone-born striker’s situation and the previous success he has enjoyed in League One, the move could work out for all.

Pigott has 53 goals and 14 assists in 189 League One games, the vast majority of which came with AFC Wimbledon.