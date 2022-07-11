Norwich City man makes trial appearance for L1 club as summer exit beckons

Barnsley fielded Norwich City forward Sebastian Soto in a trial match against Crewe Alexandra at the weekend, it has been reported.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith’s first summer transfer window in charge at Carrow Road, though it hasn’t been a particularly productive one for the Canaries to date.

Smith is keen to slim down his squad before the new season begins though. That means offloading those who have been deemed surplus to requirement, one of which is young American striker Soto.

A report from the Eastern Daily Press has said that the 21-year-old is among those not part of Smith’s Championship plans.

Now, in his bid to find a new club, it has emerged that Soto featured for League One side Barnsley as a trialist at the weekend. The Norwich City striker is said to have played 30 minutes in the clash with Crewe Alexandra, with the tie finishing level at 0-0.

A fresh start is best…

Soto arrived as a promising talent back in July 2020. He had spent the last two years in Hannover 96’s academy, netting 17 goals and laying on six assists in 24 games for their U19s while also making five first-team appearances.

However, his time at Carrow Road has been spent out on loan.

His first spell away was a strong one, netting seven goals in 12 games for SC Telstar, but stints with Livingston and FC Porto B failed to inspire.

It seems now an exit awaits, and there will be few that contend the decision. Soto will surely be keen on a fresh start elsewhere given that it seems highly unlikely he will break into Smith’s plans any time soon.