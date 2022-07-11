Middlesbrough suffer potential double injury blow in pre-season

Middlesbrough left wing-back Marc Bola and midfielder Marcus Tavernier were forced off in the pre-season outing at York City through injury on Friday evening, with manager Chris Wilder providing an update on the duo to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough started the game with new signing Ryan Giles at left wing-back but manager Wilder swapped the whole starting XI in the second-half. Bola came on to replace the loanee from Blackburn Rovers, but had to come off just five minutes later.

Similarly, Tavernier didn’t start against York City and was introduced after half-time. He played the majority of the second-half but was also forced off after picking up a knock.

Bola is likely to be second-choice behind Giles on the left side of defence, but Tavernier is a regular starter and so will be a big miss if it is worse than first feared.

However, speaking to Teesside Live, Boro boss Wilder stated that they will be assessed and it was more precautionary than it was necessary, saying:

“You obviously want players to get their load in and you don’t want them to miss days or games. Tavernier won’t miss a game… We’ll assess Marc tomorrow but I should imagine he will be on the [warm weather training] trip as well.

“He flagged something up late on and came off and that’s the way to do it. It’s pre-season so let’s be sensible about it.”

Despite Wilder’s comments that Bola would likely be joining them on their trip to Portugal for warm-weather training and a friendly, he was not spotted in the training pictures released by the club, as pointed out in a separate article from Teesside Live. Tavernier was pictured however.

Contrasting fortunes for Tavernier and Bola…

Tavernier is vital to how Middlesbrough play and so it is a huge bonus to see him spotted in training and for Wilder to state that he won’t miss any game-time.

Bola on the other hand is back-up to Giles and so won’t be as big a miss. Tavernier has also helped out at left wing-back when needed, and Hayden Coulson remains at the club and could be useful as a second-choice if Bola is to miss any of the season.

The pair will continue to be assessed during pre-season, and both the club and the duo will hope the duo are fit for their curtain-raiser against West Brom on July 30th.