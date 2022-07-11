Middlesbrough make multi-million pound bid for French attacker, report claims

Middlesbrough are in the market for two strikers this summer and have been linked with various names already this summer. The likes of Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong have been mentioned.

Now, reports in Italy claim that Chris Wilder’s side have placed a €9million bid for Venezia forward Henry, who scored nine goals and registered three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last term.

However, Serie A side Hellas Verona are also keen on the 27-year-old and it is said that he would prefer to remain in Italy rather than making the switch to England.

Prior to signing for Venezia last summer, he plied his trade in Belgium with OH Leuven where he was far more prolific. In 78 appearances across three-and-a-half seasons in the Jupiler Pro League he scored a total of 45 goals and assisted a further 12.

Boro currently have strikers Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn in their ranks and Wilder is keen to add to that in the coming weeks. Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom are also on their books but are both expected to be leaving the Riverside if the right offers come in.

Henry is not the answer?

It seems strange that Boro would submit a bid this high, especially considering their midfielder Matt Crooks scored more league goals than Henry last season.

He does not look to be the answer to the Teessider’s goal-scoring woes and they should opt for a player with experience of playing in the division. A move for Gayle, Rhodes or Armstrong over Henry looks to be more beneficial.

The player wants to stay in Italy and so is likely to stay in Italy if Verona can match Boro’s apparent bid, but this rumour certainly seems like one which should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Boro kick off their 2022/23 season with a home game v West Brom later this month.