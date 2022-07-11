Middlesbrough facing fresh competition for free agent

Middlesbrough were looking set to sign free agent Ryan Nyambe, however they now face fresh competition from France according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Middlesbrough have Isaiah Jones as their first-choice at right wing-back, but due to the imminent sale of Djed Spence, they are looking for a back-up option. Last season they had Lee Peltier as second-choice but the veteran has since left the club.

They currently have recently released Stoke City man Tommy Smith on trial during pre-season, but have also identified Nyambe as a potential signing.

The 24-year-old turned down a new contract offer at Blackburn Rovers this summer and is now a free agent. Boro looked to be in pole position to bring him to the Riverside in the coming weeks, but fresh reports state that there is interest from overseas.

An unnamed French side are monitoring the defender, whilst the original report also stated that West Brom and Stoke City were interested from the Championship, as well as Premier League side Bournemouth.

A deal for Tommy Smith looking more likely?

Smith has travelled with Middlesbrough to their warm weather training camp in Portugal this week and has played in both of their pre-season outings so far. This would seem that Boro are closer to agreeing a deal to sign Smith than Nyambe.

Considering the fresh competition from France and the previous interest from sides in England, Boro would have to see off a number of sides to get a deal over the line, with Smith providing a more straightforward and easier option.

The Teessiders will of course assess each of the players before making a decision however.