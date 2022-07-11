Middlesbrough cool interest in PL striker

Middlesbrough were offered the chance to sign Gayle earlier this month with the Newcastle United man seen as surplus to requirements this summer.

The Teessiders are looking to sign a new number nine after three of the strikers at their disposal last season returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals came to an end.

Gayle looked to fit the bill. With experience under his belt, an impressive goal-scoring record in the second tier and likely available at a cut price, Boro eyeing a deal made perfect sense.

However, Football Insider report that it is the Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson who is unwilling to sanction a deal due to the age of the player.

Gibson does not want to sign players over the age of 30 and will now turn their attention towards other targets.

Fellow Championship duo Birmingham City and Watford are believed to have ‘strong interest’ in the forward according to reports and so will continue to pursue Gayle.

A missed opportunity for Boro or are other targets better suited?

Middlesbrough‘s recruitment model in recent years has been signing younger players with both experience and potential and so Gayle does go against the latter criteria.

The Magpies striker would likely get goals at a club in the Championship but with Newcastle United demanding a fee, it may be money that could be spent better elsewhere. A younger player would also provide longevity, something which Gibson will have in mind before sanctioning any deals or entering into advanced talks.

This recent report also doesn’t bode well for Boro’s interest in Jordan Rhodes of Huddersfield Town, who is 32 years old. They do remain keen on a loan deal for Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and have submitted a bid for Venezia striker Thomas Henry according to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

It promises to be an interesting summer for Middlesbrough and so it is worth watching out for their transfer business ahead of their season opener at the end of the month.