League Two club join chase for out of favour Portsmouth defender

Tranmere Rovers have joined the chase for Portsmouth‘s Kieron Freeman, according to The News, with a summer exit said to be on the cards.

Portsmouth recruited Freeman on a free transfer last summer, snapping him up after his Swansea City deal came to an end.

He looked to be a smart addition, operating either as a full-back, wing-back or a centre-back when Pompey’s defensive options became limited. However, he spent almost the entire second half of the season out injured, limiting him to 32 appearances across all competitions.

It was reported earlier this summer that Danny Cowley would be open to letting him go this summer, with Hull City and Burton Albion mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, a new report from The News has said Tranmere Rovers are now in the chase alongside the duo.

Freeman is edging towards the Fratton Park exit door following the arrival of Zak Swanson and with a deal for Joe Rafferty nearing, it seems the door will swing open for the 30-year-old to move elsewhere.

A smart signing for someone…

Be it Tranmere Rovers, Hull City, Burton Albion or someone else, Freeman could be a clever pick-up for an EFL club this summer.

At 30, he has bags of League One experience to his name as well as 55 Championship appearances. His versatility makes him a useful player to have in the squad over the course of a gruelling campaign too, making him a valuable addition.

It seems the right time has come for a Portsmouth departure though with Swanson onboard and Rafferty inbound, but it will be interesting to see who swoops in for the one-time Wales international.