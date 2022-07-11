Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats keen on Brighton man, PL youngster linked + more

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans looks to be picking up as we near the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sunderland are returning to the Champoisnhip under Alex Neil. But so far this summer, the Black Cats have been relatively quiet in the transfer market.

The Black Cats though have reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke a permanent player.

The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland and reports are now saying that Spurs and Sunderland have agreed a deal for Clarke to stay at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

He’s an exciting signing for Neil, and another potentially exciting signing for the Scot could be Troy Parrott.

Another Spurs man, Parrott is being tipped to head out on loan once again this summer, and Sunderland are one of a number of Championship sides said to be keen, with QPR and Preston North End mentioned as possible destinations.

Lastly, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Sunderland are interested in Brighton’s young attacker Reda Khadra.

The German spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship where he scored four goals and assisted twice in 27 league outings.

Nixon says that Rovers are keen on a return, with Sunderland and Sheffield United also interested.

For the Black Cats then, their summer transfer plans look to be slowly coming together after a subdued showing in the transfer market so far.

They open their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v Coventry City at the end of this month and so there’s still time to make a couple more signings, which are certainly needed ahead of a tough-looking Championship season.