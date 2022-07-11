Latest QPR news: R’s eyeing Tottenham man, second bid rejected for Championship ace + more

QPR remain active in the transfer market after completing the loan signing of Tyler Roberts from Leeds United last week.

The signing looks to be a positive one as QPR gear up for the 2022/23 season under Michael Beale.

His side is steadily taking shape but fans will hope to see one or two more new faces walk through the door before the R’s kick-start their campaign against Blackburn Rovers later this month.

And one name who could potentially become a new signing for QPR is Troy Parrott.

The Spurs attacker is being backed to head out on loan this summer and it looks like he’s heading to the Championship, with recent reports linking the 20-year-old with QPR, Preston North End and Sunderland.

Elsewhere, news on Dan McNamara’s future is heating up.

The Millwall right-back has become a target of QPR’s and it’s recently been revealed that the R’s have had a second bid for the Lions man turned down.

South London Press journalist Richard Cawley revealed the news on Twitter before the weekend, tweeting:

QPR have made a second bid for Danny McNamara which is around £300k. Rejected immediately by #Millwall. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 7, 2022

And Millwall boss Gary Rowett has opened up about McNamara’s situation at The Den, revealing that the club are ‘in talks’ with the player over extending his contract which expires next summer.

Rowett also says that the ‘aim is to come to a conclusion’ as soon as possible.

For Beale and QPR then, it looks like the bulk of their summer business is completed, but the former Villa coach seems very particular about who else he wants to sign, and clearly McNamara is someone who the west Londoners are keen on.

He’d be a very decent signing for Beale. But so far this summer, so good.