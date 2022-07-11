Latest Portsmouth news: 12-goal striker linked, released Championship man being looked at + more

Portsmouth have made some good moves so far in this transfer window bringing in Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack.

Danny Cowley isn’t finished yet though as speculation continues to circulate regarding more possible additions.

Pompey need a striker and top of their list of targets appears to be a return for George Hirst. The 23-year-old scored 15 times in his loan spell at Fratton Park last year. Cowley has said via The News that Pompey ‘need to move heaven and earth to bring him back‘.

Pompey are waiting on a decision from Leicester City to whether they’re going to make Hirst available to sign.

Portsmouth do face competition to try and secure Hirst as the report states that League One rivals Ipswich Town have had a bid knocked back by Leicester City in trying to sign the front-man.

Football Insider has revealed that Portsmouth are battling it out with MK Dons to try and sign Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop. The 25-year-old scored 12 times in League One last season and was a key player for John Coleman’s side.

HampshireLive have reported that Portsmouth are keen on signing duo Johnathan Afolabi and Victor Adeboyejo. Pompey are weighing up a move for Afolabi who had a successful trial with the club. Meanwhile interest remains in Adeboyejo but Berkshire Live has reported that Reading are in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.

As per Portsmouth News, Pompey’s pursuit for Christian Saydee isn’t progressing but there’s still interest in the 20-year-old. Saydee had a trial period at the club but has not made the trip to Spain for pre-season.

One man who is to join up with Cowley and his squad in Spain is released Preston North End man Joe Rafferty, as per Alan Nixon. Rafferty only made five Championship appearances last season but has Championship experience and would be a good signing.

Cowley has also said via Portsmouth News that the club are speaking to Andre Wisdom’s representatives following a successful trial with the club. With Wisdom and Rafferty being linked its clear that Cowley’s after someone in that right-back spot.

Crawley Town have made a move to try and sign Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass, as per Portsmouth News. Bass has previously said that he’s unsure over his future at the club.