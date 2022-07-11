Latest Hull City news: International striker set to join, key player undergoing medical with Brentford + more

Hull City remain active in the transfer window despite already having made some exciting signings.

Shota Arveladze looks set to make a few more additions to his squad before the 2022/23 season gets underway.

One man who is set to join the Tigers is midfielder Dogukan Sinik. The Tigers have agreed terms with Antalyaspor for the Turkish international. The deal will be confirmed once Sinik has completed his medical and obtained a work permit.

The arrivals of Jean Michael Seri and now Sinik puts Arveladze’s midfield in good shape ahead of the new campaign.

Another potential new arrival is Malatyaspor’s Ghanaian international striker Benjamin Tetteh. Hull Live have reported that Hull City have agreed a deal in principle for the 25-year-old. Tetteh scored seven goals in the Super Lig last season in a side that got relegated finishing rock bottom.

In terms of outgoings, Keane Lewis-Potter looks set to leave for Brentford and is undergoing a medical in London today, as per The Athletic. The deal is reportedly £16million upfront with £4million worth of add-ons.

Lewis-Potter scored 12 goals in the Championship last season and has been catching the eye of Premier League outfits for some time now.

Mallik Wilks had been linked with a potential £200,000 move to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window. However HullLive have reported that this is no longer the case. Tigers vice-chairman told BBC Humberside sport that the offer from the Owls was ‘not enough for us to consider’.

Hull City kick-off their 2022/23 campaign against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium. Supporters will be looking forward to that one as they’ll expect there to be plenty of new arrivals on display.