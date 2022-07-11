‘I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce’ – Championship boss addresses links to West Brom man

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has addressed transfer rumours linking his side with a move for West Brom’s Callum Robinson.

Robinson, 27, has recently been linked with a return to Preston North End.

Despite featuring 43 times for the Baggies in the Championship last season, scoring seven and assisting nine, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

John Swift and Jed Wallace’s arrival at The Hawthorns may well be a factor behind that, but Robinson’s potential exit from the club is apparently being held up because the Baggies want a fee for the Irishman.

And now North End manager Lowe has addressed the rumours. He told LancsLive:

“I’m not interested in Callum Robinson because of what he’s done for the football club, I’m interested in Callum Robinson because he’s a good footballer, ultimately. What he has done for the football club previously will obviously extend that for them.

“I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce, who I have a lot of time for and is a fantastic bloke who has had a fantastic career. And West Brom as a club, what I don’t want to do is talk about their player, so I have to be respectful of it in that way. If you name any other players we’ve been linked with, I’d say ‘yeah of course you’d be interested in them because they are good footballers’.

“If he becomes available, who wouldn’t look at Callum Robinson? He is a fantastic player and Preston fans love him, so why wouldn’t anyone be interested in him? If he became available, of course we’d be interested in him, like everyone else would be.”

Robinson spent three years at Deepdale as a permanent player. In three Championship seasons he featured over 100 times in the league, scoring 29 goals in the second tier before sealing a transfer to Sheffield United in 2019.

But he struggled in South Yorkshire, sealing a swift exit to West Brom the following summer.

A good move for Preston?

Preston could certainly do worse than bringing Robinson back to the club this summer. Like Lowe says, he’s a good player regardless of what he’s done for the club in the past, but he could also have more suitors in the Football League and maybe even the Premier League if he’s to leave West Brom this summer.

But the transfer fee here might be an issue. He’s under contract at The Hawthorns until 2025 and given his impressive 2021/22 showing, the Baggies might value him at a few million pounds.

Robinson will certainly have options if he becomes available this summer and Preston could yet add him to their ranks as they continue on their rebuild under Lowe.