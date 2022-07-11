Hull City closing in on deal for 23-year-old winger

According to Hull Live’s Barry Cooper, Hull City could be adding another Turkish player to their squad with Dogukan Sinik closing in on a move to the Tigers.

Hull City’s indifferent 2021/22 campaign looks to be behind them, with a summer rebuild well underway at the MKM Stadium.

The likes of ex-Fulham player Jean Michael Seri and Nottingham Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo have signed on for next season.

Now, HullLive’s Cooper says that the Tigers are also looking to snap up Turkey international Sinik.

Deal edges closer…

23-year-old Sinik is currently on the books of hometown club Antalyaspor where he has moved up the age groups and into the first-team reckoning.

Since making the breakthrough into the senior squad, Sinik has gone on to make 122 appearances for the club. Those appearances have seen him score five goals and provide 12 assists.

He has also had his talents recognised with selection for Turkey’s senior international squad. He has so far represented his country five times, scoring two goals in the process.

HullLive’s Cooper says that Sinik ‘is moving closer to his move to the Tigers’ and adds that ‘the move could be ratified shortly’.

Excitement builds…

Hull City fans must be itching for the new season to get underway such has been the quality of signings coming through the door.

By quality, that is quality that has been confirmed so far. It seems there are still deals being worked on that are yet to be completed.

Sinik is one of those in the latter category. Whilst his output in terms of goals isn’t setting the world alight, his game could be lifted by the quality of what could be around him, and his recent emergence into the Turkey squad shows he’s on the right trajectory.

It looks like it could be interesting times on Walton Street next season for Hull City and their fans. Sinik would be a welcome addition to these times.