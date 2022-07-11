Hartlepool United set sights on Premier League loan swoop

Hartlepool United are interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks on loan this summer, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has already made his mark on proceedings at Victoria Park, bringing eight new players in this summer.

Euan Murray, Reghan Tumilty, Callum Cook, Alex Lacey, Brody Paterson, Jake Hastie, Mouhamed Niang and Kyle Letheren have all linked up with the Pools so far. However, it seems Hartley isn’t looking to stop his summer recruitment drive just yet.

According to Nixon, Crystal Palace talent Banks has emerged as a loan target for the League Two club.

A beneficial move?

Out wide is certainly a position Hartlepool United could do with bolstering this summer.

Options on both the left and right are limited and a new talisman wouldn’t go amiss after the loss of Luke Molyneux. Banks could prove to be a smart option to make up for that departure after he managed 10 goals and four assists in 17 Premier League 2 outings last season.

Although it would certainly be a challenge to emulate that level of contribution in the senior game, the 20-year-old certainly looks capable of having an impact on the senior stage.

He has already experienced senior football in Scotland so he would know the demands of the game. After a strong season in the Premier League 2, a summer loan could be the perfect next step for Banks as he bids to forge a career.

A deal for the Linlithgow-born starlet could work for both Hartlepool United and Crystal Palace as well as Banks himself, so it will be hoped an agreement can be struck.