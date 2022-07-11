Hartlepool United casting eyes over 27-year-old winger

Hartlepool United have brought free agent winger Ben Tollitt in on trial following his departure from AFC Fylde, it has emerged.

Hartlepool United could do with some more options out wide before the new season gets underway.

Paul Hartley has already made a mark on his squad since his appointment but the squad could still do with bolstering.

The Pools have used the market well to date and now, it has emerged that the League Two side are dipping into the free agents market as they size up a potential addition on the wing.

The Hartlepool Mail has said that former Portsmouth and Tranmere Rovers winger Tollitt is on trial with Hartley’s men. He played all 90 minutes as Hartlepool United defeated Billingham Synthonia in a friendly, putting in a strong performance.

More on Tollitt…

Given that the 27-year-old has played National League and League Two football, he might be a name some fans are familiar with.

After spending time in Everton’s academy, Tollitt would go on to make a first-team breakthrough with Portsmouth, netting one goal and providing two assists in 18 outings for the Fratton Park club.

Perhaps his most notable stint has come with Tranmere Rovers, managing six goals and six assists in 40 games across two separate spells. The past two years have been spent with AFC Fylde though, chipping in with nine goals and three assists in 39 outings.

He can on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, so his versatility could be of great use to Hartley and co.

Much of his career to date has been spent in non-league football but he could be ready to make a return to the EFL if he can earn a deal with Hartlepool United.