Fulham considering move for Burnley man

Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, as per a report from Daily Mirror (10.07.22, page 74).

Cornet, 25, joined Burnley last season and impressed fans with his performances throughout the campaign.

During his first Premier League season, Cornet scored nine goals and assisted another, but his efforts couldn’t save Burnley and they were relegated.

After signing for the Clarets for £12.9million, a relegation release clause has been activated – the fee of this is thought to be around £17.5million.

The Ivory Coast international is clearly good enough for top-flight football and it seems Vincent Kompany will struggle to keep him at Turf Moor.

And Fulham are now weighing up a move for Cornet this summer, with the London clubs potentially about to hnd Cornet a Premier League lifeline.

The Cottagers join Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton who have had a long-standing interest in the forward.

And more recently, Newcastle United have been offered his services.

Tough competition…

Fulham are preparing for their first year back in the Premier League following their promotion last time out.

Marco Silva’s side will be hoping to adapt to life in the top flight and maintain their position for years to come.

They’ll be hoping their summer recruitment is right this time around. The arrival of Cornet to Craven Cottage would be impressive, but given the extensive interest, it will be tough for Fulham to win this race.

Burnley have recruited well so far. Kompany is preparing for his first year as a boss in England and the former Manchester City captain has already signed a Cornet-like replacement.

Scott Twine joined the Clarets for around £4million. Burnley supporters will be hoping his 33-goal campaign last year can help propel them back towards Premier League football.