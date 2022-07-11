Derby County set sights on free transfer swoop after player’s departure from Burnley

Burnley confirmed upon the climax of last season that Stephens would be among the players let go this summer.

Along with senior players like Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters and more, Stephens’ deal ran out at the end of last month and is now free to search for a new home as a free agent ahead of the new campaign.

It seems the veteran midfielder has interest in his services too.

League One side Derby County are in the market for new additions after David Clowes’ successful takeover and now, The Sun reporter Nixon has said on Patreon that Stephens is a player on their radar.

Liam Rosenior has already used the free transfer market well since becoming interim boss. It seems he isn’t looking to stop there either, with more additions needed and Stephens in the crosshairs.

A Pride Park reunion?

Stephens and Rosenior will already be familiar with each other after they spent time on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion.

They were both players for the Seagulls before Rosenior became a coach in the summer of 2018 before leaving a year later. Stephens spent six-and-a-half years at the AMEX Stadium from January 2014 to September 2020, notching up 223 appearances for the club.

Their familiarity with one another could lead to a fruitful relationship on the pitch as Stephens looks to start a new chapter following his Burnley release.

Derby County‘s ambition has already seen them make some high-prolife free transfer signings and the Bolton-born midfielder would certainly be another.