Championship transfer round-up: Burnley man wanted by Fulham, Middlesbrough cool interest in PL man + more

The Championship rumour mill has been in full swing this month, with some more names hitting headlines in the past 24 hours.

And one team who’ve been particularly busy is Hull City.

The Tigers look to be gearing up for a competitive 2022/23 campaign after pulling off some impressive signings so far this summer, with the club announcing today that they’ve agreed terms with Antalyaspor’s Dogukan Sinik.

Sinik has completed his medical with the club and has been granted work permit.

But as Sinik joins, Keane Lewis-Potter looks set to leave.

After a week of reports linking the England U21 man with a move to Brentford, that transfer now looks to be close to completion, with a report from The Athletic this morning revealing that Lewis-Potter close to finalising a £20million move.

Elsewhere, a report in the print edition of the Mirror yesterday (page 74) revealed that Fulham are now keen on Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, who’s been linked with a number of Premier League clubs since his side’s relegation from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have reportedly cooled their interest in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

The Englishman has been linked with a Championship loan move throughout this summer’s transfer window and Boro have been heavily linked, but Football Insider say that Chris Wilder’s side have cooled their interest in the 32-year-old for the time being.

With the new season just a few weeks away, expect clubs in the Football League to close some more transfer deals over the coming fortnight.