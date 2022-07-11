Bruce reveals West Brom transfer priority ahead of new season

Steve Bruce has revealed he is wanting to add depth to West Brom’s midfield this summer, when speaking to Express and Star.

Bruce took over the Baggies after his Newcastle United departure last year.

The former Villa and Birmingham City boss is preparing for his first full season at the helm of West Brom and managed to guide his side to a 10th-place finish last time out.

The experienced manager knows what it takes to earn promotion. But his West Brom side are in dire need of reinforcements.

Speaking to Express and Star over the Baggies summer priorities, he said:

“The midfield area, I think that’s where we’re short”

“Jake Livermore, who I’ve left alone at Stevenage, he’ll come into the reckoning on Wednesday, and then we’ve got (Jayson) Molumby and (Alex) Mowatt – Mowatt has had an operation recently too. We’re wary of him.”

Bruce has already added to his midfield with John Swift and Jayson Molumby joining the West Midlands side this summer.

Bruce described Swift as a ‘good addition’, but doesn’t seem yet satisfied with the depth in the centre of the park.

Where to look?

West Brom boss Bruce has already admitted the loan market seems the most likely way his side will see fresh faces from now on this summer.

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury was reportedly a loan target, but that deal has gone quite quiet as of late.

West Brom also held interest in the Magpies midfielder Elliot Anderson, but Bruce faces a lot of competition in this one.

The young midfielder will be familiar with Bruce through his time at the club, but the report suggests Eddie Howe wants to assess Anderson before letting him depart this summer.

Anderson could prove a good addition to the Championship side, but should this one not come off Bruce needs to quickly shift his focus elsewhere.

The season is less than three weeks away and West Brom cannot afford to be left short at the wrong time. Fans will be hoping their side find a suitable target soon.