Bristol City talent emerges as transfer target for League Two club

Bristol City defender Ryley Towler is a transfer target for League Two side Salford City, a report from Bristol World has said.

Bristol City youngster Towler is among the promising talents currently on the books at Ashton Gate.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell on loan with Grimsby Town in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign and already has five first-team appearances to his name for the Robins.

It seems his short-term future lies away from the Championship club though, with Bristol World stating he is available for loan.

The report does say that a temporary move is on hold as Nigel Pearson looks to add another central defender to his ranks, but the door will be open for Towler to make a loan exit. League Two outfit Salford City hold an interest, so it will be intriguing to see if they get the chance to strike a summer deal.

Ready for a League Two test?

After impressing with Grimsby Town last year, it seems that a temporary League Two spell will be the logical next step for Towler to make in his development if a first-team spot with Bristol City isn’t on the cards just yet.

He has the attributes to be a success with the Robins but it could be beneficial to build a stronger base of Football League experience before making that step up.

Towler mainly operates as a centre-back though he has played as a left-back before. He is comfortable and composed with the ball at his feet and could be a player Bristol City welcome into their first-team fold in the years to come.