Brentford closing in on signing of Hull City man

Keane Lewis-Potter looks set to leave Hull City for Brentford this summer, according to The Athletic.

Lewis-Potter, 21, spent last season playing his football in the Championship.

The Hull-born youngster scored 12 goals across 46 league appearances, whilst assisting a further four.

Before this, Lewis-Potter set League One on fire and his 19-goal contributions helped the Tigers earn promotion in 2020.

Now, it’s being widely reported Lewis-Potter has been given permission to discuss personal terms with the Bees. The young attacker is set to depart Hull City’s training camp in Turkey to complete his move soon.

The reported fee is £16million up-front with the potential of it rising to £20million, making him Brentford’s new record signing.

Thomas Frank’s side impressed football fans across the country last year. Brentford finished 13th in their first Premier League season and Lewis-Potter could be their latest acquisition.

Potential to improve…

Hull City will be dealt a huge blow with the departure of Lewis-Potter, but it gives them the chance to invest elsewhere.

The Tigers have enjoyed a pretty solid summer so far with arrivals like Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan impressing supporters.

Under their new ownership, Hull City look more than capable of smartly reinvesting the Lewis-Potter money and improving their squad through it.

Manager Shota Arveladze has just under three weeks until the new season.

Given the fact Lewis-Potter would usually be one of the first names on the team sheet, it will be hoped that a replacement is sought after imminently.

Hull City fans can look back at Lewis-Potter’s time at the club as a great success. The Tigers have given the youngster a platform to reach the highest level. But, now their attention must turn to their first game of the new season against Bristol City.