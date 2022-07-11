Bolton Wanderers confident of striking deal for 23-year-old star

Bolton Wanderers are confident of persuading Derry City to sell defender Eoin Toal as the Trotters prepare to up their bid for the Northern Irishman.

Bolton Wanderers were reported to have made a move to try and bring Toal over to the EFL last week.

Their bid was knocked back by Derry City though, with manager Ian Evatt confirming both the club’s interest and the status of their offer. However, it was said at the time that the Trotters were ready to ramp up their chance in the new week and now, The Bolton News has provided a fresh update.

It is said that Bolton Wanderers will make an increased bid for Toal this week.

Not only that, but the report says the League One side are confident of persuading Derry City into selling the star centre-back, with the player claimed to be interested in testing himself over in England after proving to be a success in the Irish Premier Division.

Time for a new challenge?

Armagh-born Toal has spent his entire career to date in Northern Ireland, joining the Candystripes from Armagh City in 2017.

Since then, he has played 154 times for the club across all competitions and become club captain despite his youth. He has proven to be an important figure for the club but a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland side has eluded him thus far.

A fresh chapter in England could provide Toal with the platform to test himself at the next level, and it seems Evatt believes he would be a good fit for Bolton Wanderers as he searches for defensive reinforcements.