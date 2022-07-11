Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City interested in Liverpool ace

Davies, 26, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

The former Preston North End defender featured in 22 Championship games last year for the Blades. His performances helped the Blades to a play-off finish, but they ultimately failed to earn promotion back to the top flight.

Davies’ season was inconsistent and he often found himself in and out of the Sheffield United side.

Now though, Sky Sports are reporting both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are chasing Davies’s signature after he did not travel with Jurgen Klopp’s squad for their pre-seaosn tour of Thailand.

The next move…

Davies is at a crucial point in his career. He needs somewhere that will offer him consistent game time after limited action at Anfield.

The Barrow-in-Furness-born defender hasn’t made a single appearance for Liverpool, so a move elsewhere this summer would definitely be beneficial for Davies’ career.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are sides who could both stand a chance of seriously competing next year, but only with the right recruitment. The Championship competition is getting stronger and this summer window will be pivotal to any team’s success.

Davies would be a good signing for either of these teams. His ability on and off the ball alongside his vast Championship experience and the tutoring of Liverpool coaches makes him a valuable asset to have.

Davies proved to be a star performer for Preston North End during his time on the books at Deepdale, so clubs will be more than aware of what he can offer at this level.