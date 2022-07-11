Aston Villa talent set to make League One loan switch

Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is set to complete a season-long loan move to League One side Burton Albion, Birmingham Live has said.

Burton Albion have endured a slow summer transfer window so far, with only Davis Keillor-Dunn making his way to the Pirelli Stadium.

However, it seems a second new arrival is close, with Aston Villa youngster Sinisalo reportedly heading for the Brewers.

Birmingham Live has said that the Finnish goalkeeper has not travelled with his parent club to Australia for pre-season after Steven Gerrard gave him the green light to make a loan move away from Villa Park ahead of the new season.

The door has opened for Sinisalo to pick up some vital experience of first-team football and Burton Albion looks like his destination.

A good move for all…

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is still waiting on his first Aston Villa appearance but he has played for their U18s and U23s sides frequently.

Sinisalo made his senior debut with FC Espoo before moving over to England and picked up 29 appearances on loan in Scotland with Ayr United over the 2020/21 campaign, managing nine clean sheets.

A switch to Burton Albion will see him pick up some valuable game time at a good level. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has Ben Garratt and Callum Hawkins as the senior options in goal at the moment, so Sinisalo’s arrival will bolster their options ahead of the new season too.

It will be hoped that he can make a solid impression with the Brewers to prove he has what it takes to make the grade at Aston Villa in the years to come.