3 West Brom players who may have played their last game for the club

West Brom have a number of players who could be leaving this summer, amid Steve Bruce’s overhaul of the playing squad.

West Brom succumbed to a disappointing 10th place finish last season. Bruce’s arrival at the club saw the Baggies slip out of the top-six but hopes are heightening ahead of next season, with the club going through something of an overhaul this summer.

Jed Wallace and John Swift have arrived at The Hawthorns so far this summer but there’s also a few players who could be on their way out.

Here we look at three West Brom players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Kyle Bartley

Defence is an area where Bruce may look to shed some weight this summer.

He has a few players in the defensive third who he could offload and Bartley is one of them – the 31-year-old missed the final game of last season through injury and is yet to feature in pre-season, with numerous reports having backed West Brom to move him on this summer.

After four years at the club, we may have seen the last of Bartley as a Baggie.

Cedric Kipre

Another defender who’s been tipped to leave this summer is Kipre.

The 25-year-old has endured a tough time at the club since joining in 2020, having featured just 14 times in the Championship last season.

Kipre is obviously a player with ability and potential but it seems like him and West Brom just aren’t a good fit, and he’s another name who looks to be low down in the pecking order ahead of next season.

Callum Robinson

Robinson is being heavily linked with a return to Preston North End ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 27-year-old left Deepdale for Bramall Lane in 2019, then joining West Brom later on in the 2019/20 campaign.

He’s been a useful player for the Baggies, featuring 43 times in the league last season and scoring seven goals, whilst assisting nine.

But he looks to be surplus to requirements now and Preston look to be closing in on a return for the Irishman, who may yet have played his last game for West Brom.