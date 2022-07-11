3 Watford players who may have played their last game for the club

Watford enter a new era under manager Rob Edwards, with more player sales and signings expected before the start of the new season.

Many managers have stepped foot in the Vicarage Road dugout. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Edwards is the man in charge, and he’ll look to put some new and long-term foundations in place.

Those foundations will start to be laid down this summer and so expect to see a few names leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Here we look at three Watford players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Emmanuel Dennis

Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has recently revealed that Dennis wants to leave the club this summer.

He says that Dennis, along with Ismaila Sarr, have ‘been looking at potential moves’ but aren’t actively pursuing an exit, with Dennis having been linked with the likes of West Ham and Everton in recent weeks.

He’s certainly a player with Premier League pedigree and if the Hornets can move him on at some point this summer, then they could potentially put the money from his sale towards buying some players with more Championship experience.

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr then is in the same boat as Dennis, with the attacker having once again shown Premier League qualities last season, and once again having links to the Premier League.

West Ham are said to have a keen interest in Sarr and after three seasons and two relegations with the Hornets, it looks like the 24-year-old could finally be on his way out.

He could yet start the new season with Watford, but a move to the Premier League looks like a real possibility for Sarr at some point this summer.

Adam Masina

Masina, along with Dennis, Sarr and Danny Rose, were all missing from Watford’s recent pre-season camp in Austria, with it looking likely that the quartet will move on this summer.

Last time round, Masina featured just 15 times in the Premier League, struggling for form in another disappointing top flight campaign for the Hornets.

He looks to be out of favour under Edwards and so expect Masina to move on this summer, perhaps before the start of the new season.