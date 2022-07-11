3 QPR players who may have played their last game for the club

QPR look to have a bit more squad depth going into next season than in campaigns before, so we could yet see a few names be moved on this summer.

Michael Beale has made some impressive signings so far this summer, with more looking likely ahead of what promises to be a tough 2022/23 campaign.

Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts have joined so far, but who might be moving on?

Here we look at three QPR players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Niko Hamalainen

The Finn was recently recalled from another disappointing loan spell away from the club, with his future seemingly up in the air after a tough few years.

He’s shown signs of promise in the past. But Hamalainen has failed to cement a place in the R’s first-team and with Paal now arriving at left-back, it could see Hamalainen fall further down the pecking order, and potentially move on this summer.

Macauley Bonne

There’s some debate surrounding Bonne’s future at the club right now. The striker recently suggested that he’s open to returning to Ipswich Town this summer but Beale insists that Bonne’s happy in west London.

He featured in the 3-3 draw v Crawley Town over the weekend, scoring twice for the R’s. His form in pre-season could yet see him become a target of other Football League clubs and if a decent offer comes in, it may be hard for QPR to turn down.

Mide Shodipo

Shodipo is another player who’s shown a lot of potential in the past, but who’s failed to live up to the hype.

He impressed on loan with Oxford United during the 2020/21 campaign but struggled on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, with a combination of injury and poor form seeing him feature just 15 times in League One, scoring only once.

At 25 years old, Shodipo is no longer a prospect, and he’s certainly someone who could be moved on this summer to make space in the budget.