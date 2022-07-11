3 players linked with Ipswich Town who could realistically sign this summer

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is looking to add quality to his ranks this summer, to aid a promotion push as the Tractor Boys head into their fourth season in League One.

Ipswich Town have added four new signings so far this summer, with Dom Ball, Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules joining the squad as they look to improve on an 11th placed finish last season.

Expectations are high in East Anglia, and supporters are keen to make the next season their last in League One, with the desperation to return to the Championship ever increasing.

Here we look at three names who’ve been linked with a summer move to Portman Road, and who could realistically sign for the club this summer…

George Hirst

Ipswich have reportedly had a bid turned down for Hirst, who is likely to leave Leicester City this summer, with Portsmouth also said to be interested.

The 23-year-old striker spent the last campaign with Pompey and scored 15 goals in 46 appearances.

Hirst is highly regarded and knows where the net is in the third tier, so if McKenna can acquire his services, they’ll have an exciting prospect on their hands.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson has not been given a squad number with Bristol City ahead of pre-season, which suggests a move away from the Robins is on the cards, with the Tractor Boys linked.

The 23-year-old midfielder was on loan at Portman Road for the second half of last season, appearing in 17 outings and scoring twice.

Returning to East Anglia, where he impressed on loan, would be a smart move for both parties, which could unlock the potential he has shown in glimpses.

Leif Davis

Davis is being linked with a transfer to Ipswich Town for a reported fee of around £1million.

The 22-year-old defender was on loan at Bournemouth during the 2021/22 campaign but only appeared 15 times in all competitions as the Cherries gained promotion to the top tier.

Davis offers excellent versatility, being able to cover at left-back and in the centre of defence so that he would be an asset to McKenna’s side.