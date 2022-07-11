3 Norwich City players who may have played their last game for the club

Norwich City‘s summer transfer window has been a quiet one so far, so the club could be in for a busy few weeks before the window slams shut.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith will be keen to build a squad capable of fighting for promotion again.

Isaac Hayden is the only new arrival but the Canaries could do with trimming some of the fringe players from their squad.

With that in mind, here are three Norwich City players who may have played their last game for the club…

Milot Rashica

Kosovan forward Rashica looked to be an exciting signing when he arrived from Werder Bremen last summer. However, his time at Carrow Road has far from gone to plan, managing only one goal and two assists in 31 Premier League outings last season.

Given the success he has enjoyed in the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie before, it would be a surprise to see the 26-year-old playing Championship football.

It has already been said he has his heart set on a Bundesliga return too.

Josh Martin

20-year-old winger Martin is available this summer and has already drawn interest from elsewhere. That’s according to Gary McSheffrey, who managed the Norwich City man at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Martin made a good impression at the Keepmoat Stadium despite their relegation and with the door seemingly open for him to move on, it could be the right time for him to hunt consistent senior game time elsewhere.

Sebastian Soto

Soto remains a promising talent at only 21 and could be an intriguing one to keep an eye on in years to come given his success with SC Telstar, Hannover 96 U19s and even the United States national side, for whom he has two goals in two appearances.

However, he recently featured as a trialist for League One side Barnsley and is reportedly surplus to requirements, so it would be a real surprise to see him break into Smith’s Norwich City plans.