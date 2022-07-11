3 Burnley players who may have played their last game for the club

Burnley‘s relegation to the Championship has led to a busy summer transfer window for new boss Vincent Kompany ahead of the new season.

Burnley‘s drop from the Premier League may well have just opened the door to an exciting new chapter, despite the heartbreak. CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien and Scott Twine have all joined in exciting permanent deals, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined on loan.

They have been dealt the blow of some big departures though, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more follow.

Here, we look at three Burnley players who may have played their last game for the club…

Dwight McNeil

McNeil struggled last season but has continued to attract plenty of Premier League interest. Crystal Palace are reported to have joined West Ham in the battle for the left-sided star, but Burnley are standing firm as it stands.

If anyone can conjure up the £10m the club are demanding though, McNeil’s time with the club may well come to an end.

Matej Vydra

At this moment in time, the Czech forward is still in talks with the Clarets over a new deal as he recovers from a knee injury.

However, it has been said that he is open to offers from elsewhere and on the current terms on offer from the Turf Moor outfit, he isn’t willing to sign a new deal. If a contract goes unsigned, the door will be open for him to find a new club on a free transfer this summer.

Maxwell Cornet

Of the three, Cornet has perhaps been the subject of the most transfer speculation. Cornet has a £17.5m release clause in his deal as it stands and given his impressive performances last season, it would be a real surprise to see him ply his trade in the Premier League.

The Ivorian isn’t short of suitors and looks like a strong candidate for a summer exit.