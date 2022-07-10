West Brom transfer stance on forward clarified amid Preston North End interest

Robinson has been at The Hawthorns since September 2020, arriving from Sheffield United in a player exchange deal that saw OlI Burke go the other way.

Despite having three years left on his current deal, Robinson has been linked with a return to Deepdale where he spent three years after arriving from Aston Villa.

However, Nixon states on his Patreon that the Baggies’ expectations of receiving a fee for Robinson ‘is holding up a return‘ to the Lilywhites.

Robinson return held up by West Brom fee demands…

30-cap Republic of Ireland international Robinson featured in 160 games for Preston during his time at the club. In that time he scored 41 goals and registered 21 assists.

That brought about a high-profile move to the Blades where he stayed for two years before landing at The Hawthorns with West Brom. His time with the Baggies has seen him make 89 appearances for the Black Country outfit, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists along the way.

However, with three years left to run of a five-year deal, Nixon says that West Brom’s insistence on receiving a fee will hold up a return to Preston.

Thoughts?

A player with goals in him, such as Robinson, is always going to be in demand.

West Brom know that and will likely be using that knowledge to insist that any interested side stump up a fee for him. The Baggies are protected to some degree by the fact that Robinson has three full years left of his current deal.

Of course, if Preston North End do want him, then they are going to have to bow to West Brom’s demands and find a fee. With 189 games of Championship and 48 games of Premier League experience, you would not think that fee would be a low one.

That fee alone could halt what would be a very good move for the Lilywhites to sign off on.