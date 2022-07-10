Update emerges on Derby County’s bid to fend off interest in star man as Bundesliga interest grows

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Derby County are ready to slap a huge price on starlet Jason Knight’s head as interest in him mounts.

Derby County fans will no doubt be relieved that the ownership issue at the club has been finally sorted with David Clowes taking over at Pride Park.

They have suffered the loss of boss Wayne Rooney but will at least start their League One campaign next time out with greater stability.

However, Nixon’s news that German giants Werder Bremen are circling and looking at Jason Knight could undermine that stability.

Derby determined…

Derby County have already seen Werder Bremen swoop in and land Lee Buchanan on a free transfer. Now it appears the Germans could be coming back for second helpings.

Wary that Knight is in the final year of his current deal, Nixon says that the Rams are planning ‘to slap a huge fee’ on 21-year-old Knight’s head.

The 15-cap Republic of Ireland international was a key player in Derby County’s side last season. This came despite relegation from the Championship.

The talented midfielder has made 118 appearances for Derby County since making the breakthrough to the first team. 37 of those appearances came last season where he scored two goals and laid on three assists.

Rams precarious position on Knight…

With just a year left of his contract, Derby County are placed in a precarious position over Knight.

Recent stability and player loyalty would need to be balanced out against the lure of possibly playing Bundesliga football for Werder Bremen.

In a way, the German outfit holds more of the cards in this situation. The cards they hold will likely be of a higher value than those held by Derby County. It could all come down to just how determined Werder Bremen – recently promoted back to Germany’s top tier – want him.

Nixon’s assertion that the Rams will be placing a huge fee on his head would give Bremen something to think about.