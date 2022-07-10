Tranmere Rovers keen on League One defender

Fleetwood Town defender Toto Nsiala has emerged as a transfer target for League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers, it has been reported by trusted journalist Alan Nixon.

Tranmere Rovers will be hoping that they can mount a push for promotion in the new season after missing out on the League Two play-offs last time around.

Thus far, Micky Mellon has made an impressive nine new signings at Prenton Park. Jon Nolan, Reece McAlear, Ethan Bristow, Paul Lewis, Rhys Hughes, Ben Hockenhull, Jack Williams, Ross Doohan and Neill Byrne have all arrived on permanent deals ahead of the new season.

Now, Nixon has reported on his Patreon that signing number 10 is in the crosshairs.

Tranmere Rovers are said to be chasing Fleetwood Town defender Nsiala.

The door is said to be open for the Congolese ace to move on from Highbury Stadium ahead of the new season a matter of months after arriving from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

In need of another centre-back…

Even after the additions of central defenders Hockenhull and Byrne, Mellon’s ranks could do with another signing.

The aforementioned pair and Tom Davies are currently the only natural centre-backs on the books at Prenton Park. A move for Nsiala would bring even more experience to an already well-seasoned back line, adding some further competition for a starting spot too.

30-year-old Nsiala has spent the majority of his career playing in League One, notching up 138 appearances in the division. He also has 67 League Two outings under his belt though, as well as a season in the Championship.

The one-time DR Congo international provides a towering presence at the heart of defence and could be another clever signing for Mellon.