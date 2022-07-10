Stoke City new boy opens up on decision to leave Championship rivals

New Stoke City signing Josh Laurent has said his desire to play in the Premier League played a role in his decision to swap Reading for the Potters this summer.

Laurent joined the Berkshire outfit in 2020 from Shrewsbury Town and quickly established himself as a crucial part of the clubs’ engine room.

The London-born midfielder made 88 appearances for the Royals, scoring on five occasions and assisting seven times.

Laurent was named Reading Player of the 2020/21 Season after some exemplary performances in the centre of the Park as the Royals finished seventh.

However, an unstable last campaign led to the energetic midfielder deciding his future lies away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Now, speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, he gave his views on leaving Paul Ince’s side Laurent admitted that it was a difficult decision to part ways with Reading. However, he has a desire to play Premier League football, and he feels that is more likely with Stoke City.

He said:

“I felt like I had a good relationship with Reading fans and it was a hard decision to leave.

“When a big club comes like Stoke comes in for you and the manager talks to you the way he did it’s hard to say no.

“I really enjoyed my time there and I want to do really enjoy my time here and impress and help the team challenge to get out of this league. Everyone wants to get promoted to the Premier League, everyone wants to play in the Premier League and that’s what I want to do.

“It feels like I can do that here.”

A lack of ambition hampering Reading’s future?

The Royals are in no place to challenge at the top of the Championship given their continued financial struggles, which has led to a number of key assets departing in this transfer window.

Laurent is not the only player to switch to a second-tier rival, with John Swift and Andy Rinomhota calling time on their tenure with the Berkshire side.

It is a worrying sign if these players of high-quality feel Reading is not a place they can advance their careers with reaching the Premier League the aim.

Ince and head of recruitment Mark Bowen are attempting to find replacements and strengthen the squad, but Laurent’s comments highlight a worrying lack of progression and ambition.