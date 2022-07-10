Reading looking to snap up Swansea City man says Alan Nixon

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported on Patreon that Reading are looking to make a move for Swansea City man Jay Fulton.

The Swans brought Fulton to English football in a January Deadline Day move in 2014.

Since making the breakthrough to the senior side, Fulton has gone on to make 168 appearances for the Welsh club.

Now, Nixon says that Reading are keen on a move for the 28-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.

Sun man Nixon not only hints that Reading are not only interested in a move for Swansea man Fulton but they hope to land him ‘in a bargain deal.’

Nixon also adds that Fulton ‘is available’ and that can only be seen as positive news for any Reading interest going forward.

The talented midfielder only featured 18 times for Swansea City in last season’s Championship campaign. However, the Scottish midfielder also featured in two Carabao Cup games as well as one game in the FA Cup.

Thoughts?

Fulton’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 when he would have been at the club for 10 years.

However, it has been widely reported that the Swans are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder this summer as Russell Martin looks to shift some fringe players out of the Swansea.com Stadium.

Reading having him on their radar makes perfect sense when you look at experience that he would bring with him to the Berkshire-based outfit. This experience comes from 127 games in the Championship as well as 83 appearances in Scotland’s Championship.

When you add in 19 games of Premier League experience for Swansea City, it rounds out just what Fulton has to offer.

If, as Nixon points out, Reading are considering making a move for him, then it is a wise move for the Royals to be thinking about.