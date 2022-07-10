Premier League side remain interested in potential swoop for Coventry City star

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Premier League new boys Fulham remain interested in Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer.

Coventry City brought Hamer to English football from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in early July 2020.

Since arriving on these shores, Hamer has gone on to make 85 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Form these 85 appearances, the Brazil-born Netherlands youth international has weighed in with eight goals and 13 assists.

Fulham remain keen despite Coventry’s valuation…

Nixon writes that Marco Silva – Fulham’s boss – ‘is keen’ on having Hamer at Craven Cottage.

He also adds that this keen interest comes in spite of the Cottagers having to fork out what he says could be ‘£10million-plus’.

This high value comes about with Hamer having recently signed a new deal at the club that keeps him there until summer 2024.

25-year-old midfielder Hamer featured in 39 games last season for Coventry City. In these games, he returned an impressive three goals and ten assists.

Hamer to the Premier League?

It’s definitely an interesting link is Fulham to Gustavo Hamer. He stood out in a Sky Blues side that finished 12th in last season’s Championship.

Fulham, meanwhile, ran away with the title and bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Londoners will be looking to avoid their recent yo-yo reputation of promotion to the Premier League followed by relegation the following season.

Looking to arrest that, the Cottagers have already started rebuilding and now it looks like Coventry City man Hamer is in their sights.

However, with Coventry City’s valuation, said by Nixon, to be upward of £10million, Fulham might want to reconsider their options.

That sort of money doesn’t buy you much in the transfer market. Marco Silva’s side might want to look for value elsewhere rather than putting all their eggs in one basket with Hamer.