MK Dons set to snap up Crystal Palace youngster

According to The Sun, League One side MK Dons are set to snap up Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan.

MK Dons finished last season in 3rd place in League One. They were knocked out at the first stage of the play-offs, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Wycombe Wanderers.

Like all sides, Liam Manning’s outfit will be looking to rebuild. Now, Alan Nixon writes for The Sun that a part of this rebuilding will be a season-long loan for Crystal Palace youngster Rak-Sakyi.

Hotshot Rak-Sakyi primed for MK Dons loan…

19-year-old Rak-Sakyi is an exciting young winger whose football journey started out at Chelsea.

He moved on from Stamford Bridge to Palace in 2019 where he has worked to progress through the age groups.

The exciting Rak-Sakyi has two appearances for Patrick Viera’s first team but his explosiveness comes from his time with the Eagles’ U18 and U23 sides.

In 36 games for the U23s at Selhurst Park, he has 20 goals and six assists. At U18 level, this is mirrored by eight goals and eight assists in just 17 games.

Last season, Rak-Sakyi scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 29 games, with 18 of these goals and five of the assists coming in 25 games in the Premier League 2 competition.

Now Sun man Nixon writes that Palace’s young hotshot ‘is set to further his development’ with a loan to the MK Dons.

Rak-Sakyi to MK Dons…

Goals win games and there can be little doubt that Rak-Sakyi knows where the back of the net is. 19 goals last season for Crystal Palace’s U23s bears testament to that and shows that he is a threat.

There will always be questions about whether those goals for an U23 outfit will translate to first-team football in League One.

A season of first-team football in a hard division such as League One is different to age-group football. However, scoring goals isn’t and 19-year-old Rak-Sakyi has shown that he can score goals.

This will be a great move for Manning and MK Dons. They could have a player on their hands who might light up English football’s third tier.