Middlesbrough dealt transfer blow after Huddersfield Town development, says reporter

Huddersfield Town‘s change in management has rocked Middlesbrough’s chances of reuniting with striker Jordan Rhodes, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said.

Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in an eye-catching reunion with striker Rhodes this summer.

It was most recently said that Huddersfield Town‘s asking price is too high for Boro though, and now, trusted reporter Nixon has said on Patreon that recent developments at the John Smith’s Stadium are not helping the Teessider’s pursuit either.

Nixon says that the Terriers’ managerial change has rocked Boro’s bid to bring the striker back to the Riverside.

The news of Carlos Corberan’s resignation sent shockwaves across the EFL earlier this week. The Spaniard’s shock decision came just a matter of weeks before the start of the new season and after the club had already made a number of new additions to the squad.

It seems his departure is having an impact on Middlesbrough’s summer recruitment plans too now, with Rhodes’ Riverside return in doubt.

Rhodes’ situation…

Oldham-born Rhodes still has two years remaining on his contract with Huddersfield Town, and although his second stint with the club hasn’t been as prolific as his first, he remains a popular figure.

Last season only yielded four goals in 28 appearances, though much of his game time came as a substitute and he spent much of the first half of the season injured.

Rhodes did score in back-to-back games in April as the Terriers defender Middlesbrough and Barnsley on their way to securing a play-off spot, so it will be hoped that he can hit that form again next season should he remain.