Latest Ipswich Town news: Bid for Leicester City ace rejected, defender eyes up loan exit + more

Ipswich Town have been making moves early in the summer transfer window and have already brought in a whole host of quality players.

Kieran McKenna has been making moves early this window to ensure his squad is ready to go for the new League One season.

Although lots of business has already been done, speculation continues to circulate regarding more possible additions.

Despite having already signed Freddie Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules, McKenna’s is seemingly in the market for another striker. George Hirst was mentioned as Town target earlier this summer and a more recent report from The News claims that Ipswich Town have seen a bid knocked back by Leicester City.

Hirst was a big hit while on loan with Portsmouth last season, netting 15 goals in 46 outings for the Fratton Park club.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail has reported that Leeds United full-back Leif Davis is ‘heading’ to Ipswich Town in a deal worth £1 million.

The Tractor Boys also signed Greg Leigh earlier in the window but perhaps McKenna wants more squad depth and room for rotation ahead of the new campaign. It remains to be seen if the proposed move for Davis can be wrapped up though with a fresh update yet to emerge since the original report.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has made the move from Swansea City to West Ham United for a reported £12 million.

The East Anglian Daily Times has reported that a hefty sell-on clause of around 20-25% was inserted in the deal to sell Downes to the Swans last summer, landing the Tractor Boys a healthy cash windfall on the talented midfielder.

Finally, Town youngster Cameron Stewart has told via Belfast Live that he could move out on loan “within the next month or so”.

He named League Two, the National League or Scotland as potential destinations as he bids to get some first-team experience under his belt.