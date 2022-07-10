EFL club want loan deal for Arsenal starlet

Arsenal’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri has emerged as a loan target for League Two side Crewe Alexandra, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Crewe Alexandra are gearing up for life back in League Two and manager Alex Morris has been active in the transfer market.

Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor, Conor Thomas, Charlie Colkett and Courtney Baker-Richardson have all made their way to Gresty Road. However, one glaring area in need of strengthening is in goal, and Morris has his eyes on a new addition.

The Sun journalist Nixon has reported that Arsenal talent Ejeheri has emerged as a loan target for the Alex.

As it stands, Dave Richards is the only senior goalkeeping option on the books at the League Two club following the departure of Will Jaaskelainen at the end of last season, and it seems Ejeheri has been identified as someone who can come in and bolster their ranks.

A problem area…

Following a dismal 2021/22 campaign, Crewe Alexandra will be determined to enjoy some success in the new season.

Conceding goals was a huge issue for the Alex. They let in a huge 83 goals in 46 League One games, with only Morecambe conceding more. The addition of a new goalkeeper would surely help amend this issue, and Ejeheri could prove to be an intriguing option.

All of his game time to date has come in the Gunners’ youth academy, playing 14 times for the U18s and 11 times for the U23s.

Some senior experience at a competitive level with Crewe Alexandra could be beneficial for his development in the new season as the Alex gear up for a return to League Two football.