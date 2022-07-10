Defender to link up with Portsmouth in Spain after Preston North End departure

Rafferty was released by the Lilywhites this summer and has found himself on the free-agent pile since.

However, reports have credited Portsmouth with a degree of interest and now Nixon has said on his Patreon that Pompey will now bring him out to Spain, where they are preparing for the new season.

Rafferty started out his football journey with Liverpool, progressing through the youth ranks before leaving for Rochdale in July 2012.

He arrived at Preston North End from Rochdale in January 2019 and made 73 appearances for the Lilywhites before his release.

Portsmouth, who finished 10th in League One last season, are now ready to fly the 28-year-old Rafferty out to Spain as they look to tie up their free transfer swoop for the experienced defender.

A smart swoop?

It would be a solid move for Portsmouth to add Rafferty to their ranks ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He would bring bags of League One experience with him having played 162 times in the division. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and 15 assists. Add in 62 games of Championship experience into the equation and it starts to become clearer just what the Irishman has to offer.

League One is a difficult league to get out of due to its competitive nature and the strength of the sides that drop down from the Championship. Having experience of playing at a higher level is often something that clubs seek out in a player.

Rafferty has that experience and it would be remiss of Portsmouth to not take up the chance to strike a deal.