Charlton Athletic set sights on swoop for 28-year-old centre-back

Charlton Athletic are eyeing up a possible swoop for Dundee United centre-back Ryan Edwards, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Charlton Athletic‘s new boss Ben Garner has wasted no time in bringing fresh faces to The Valley after his arrival from Swindon Town.

Jojo Wollacott and Mandela Egbo have followed the manager to South London from the County Ground, while Eoghan O’Connell, Conor McGrandles and Steven Sessegnon (loan) have also come in so far this summer. Now, it seems another centre-back is on Garner’s radar.

Reporting on his Patreon, The Sun journalist Nixon has said Dundee United leader Edwards is wanted by the Addicks.

He states that Charlton Athletic are keen on bringing the 28-year-old back to England, though it remains to be seen if they can come to an agreement over a fee. Edwards currently has a year remaining on his deal at Tannadice.

A smart target…

Even after the signing of the earlier mentioned O’Connell, another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss for Garner.

As it stands, the recently signed Irishman, Ryan Inniss, Sam Lavelle and youngster Charlie Barker are the only natural centre-backs on the books at The Valley. Sean Clare spent the vast majority of last season at centre-back, but it remains to be seen where Garner opts to field the versatile star.

Edwards would bring a wealth of experience and leadership to Garner’s defensive ranks.

Formerly of Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool, Morecambe and more, the Liverpool-born defender has played 160 times in League Two and 82 times in League One.

His leadership ability have made him a valuable figure in plenty of defences and his goalscoring threat makes him an attractive option too.