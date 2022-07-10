Brighton talent emerges on Birmingham City’s transfer radar

Birmingham City are interested in signing Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on loan, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Birmingham City‘s uncertain summer has led to a stuttering transfer window so far.

However, the loan signings of Dion Sanderson and Przemyslaw Placheta are encouraging signs as John Eustace looks to make an impact on the Blues squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign. Now, it has been claimed a third loan signing is on their radar.

According to The Sun journalist Nixon, Birmingham City are keen on signing Dutch ‘keeper Scherpen on a temporary basis.

Nixon reports on his Patreon that the 22-year-old has emerged on the Blues’ radar as they bid to add some much-needed depth and competition to their goalkeeping ranks. As it stands, Neil Etheridge is the only senior goalkeeper on the books at St. Andrew’s, so another addition or two to their shot-stopping department wouldn’t go amiss.

More on Scherpen…

Emmen-born Scherpen has been on the books with Brighton and Hove Albion since last summer.

He arrived from Dutch giants Ajax, who he had been with for a year before making the move to the AMEX Stadium.

Since then, Scherpen has played once for the Seagulls’ first-team and notched up five appearances for their U23s. He spent the second half of the campaign out on loan in a bid to pick up senior experience away from the south coast, heading to Belgium with KV Oostende.

The loan market could be of great value to Birmingham City this summer and in between the sticks is certainly somewhere they need to add to. Etheridge will need cover and competition and the towering Scherpen could be a smart option to pursue.